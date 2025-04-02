Muslim Leaders Laud MTN’s Sustained Eid al-Fitr Support

MTN Ghana has reinforced its longstanding partnership with Muslim communities by donating food items and financial aid to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, and regional Islamic leaders ahead of Eid al-Fitr.

The initiative, now in its 17th year, extended to Chief Imams in the Ashanti, Western, and Northern Regions, underscoring the telecom firm’s commitment to fostering inclusive celebrations.

A corporate delegation delivered the contributions to Sheikh Sharubutu’s office in Accra, with parallel donations made in Kumasi, Takoradi, and Tamale. Ibrahim Misto, MTN Ghana’s Chief Digital Officer, emphasized the alignment between Eid’s themes of gratitude and unity and the company’s ethos. “This period calls for reflection and compassion, values central to our mission of enriching lives,” he said, pledging enhanced customer support during the festivities.

Sheikh Sharubutu praised MTN’s consistent outreach, noting that its annual contributions “strengthen community bonds and uplift vulnerable groups.” Western Regional Chief Imam Sheikh Suleymana Ahmed Mozu echoed this sentiment, calling the support a reflection of MTN’s “dedication to societal progress.”

Beyond donations, MTN sponsored cultural events such as the National Sallahfest Cultural Night in Accra Newtown and regional durbars in Kumasi and Kasoa. The company also installed service booths at key gathering points, offering SIM swaps, Mobile Money assistance, and fraud prevention education to attendees.

Since 2007, MTN has backed Eid al-Fitr activities in communities including Nima, Tamale, and Kasoa. Its annual collaboration with the National Hajj Board, providing pilgrimage support for Mecca-bound Ghanaians, further highlights its multifaceted engagement with the Muslim community.