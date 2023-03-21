Muslim leaders urged to intensify education on peaceful co-existence

The Right Reverend Dr Gordon Kisseih, the First Vice President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), has urged Muslim leaders to intensify advocacy for the peaceful co-existence of Muslims and other religious faiths in their communities.

He said tolerance and peaceful co-existence among all people were the surest way to build national cohesion for sustainable development.

Rt. Rev. Dr Kisseih, who is also the General Overseer of the Life International church, made the call at the launch of the Easter Crusade of the church at Achimota in Accra.

The three-day crusade which begins from Wednesday April 4, to Thursday, April 6, 2023, is on the theme: “Helping the Poor, the Needy and the Vulnerable,” and aimed at preaching salvation to the people, praying for the sick and the nation, as well as supporting the community.

Rt. Rev. Dr Kisseih indicated that in the previous year the church supported the community with food items and free medical screening and would do the same during this year’s celebrations, as part of its social responsibility.

He urged Muslims and Christians to pray for the government as it worked hard to address the socio-economic challenges facing the nation.

The Reverend Minister also sent a goodwill message to the Muslim community both in Ghana and globally as they embarked on this year’s Ramadan later in the month.

He urged the youth to desist from all forms of negative tendencies that may ruin their future aspirations.

Rt. Rev. Dr Kisseih charged drivers to desist from driving under the influence of alcohol to ensure an accident-free Easter festivity.