Muslim Organisations in Ghana commiserates with residents of Turkey

The Coalition of Muslim Organisations of Ghana (COMOG), has expressed their commiserations to the people of Turkey and Syria.

A statement signed by Hajj Abdel-Manan Abdel-Rahman, the National President of COMOG and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Ghana said, the entire Muslim Communities in Ghana will continue to pray with citizens of Turkey and Syria in this trying times.

“We, on behalf the entire Muslim Community in Ghana wish to extend our deepest condolences to the people of Turkey in this state of sorrow and utter melancholy. We further wish to assure our brothers and sisters of our resolve to stand hand in hand with them in these trying times”, the statement said.

“With belief and destiny, Allah would restore the lives and the economy of Turkey and Syria via the power of prayer.

“Our fervent prayers for a speedy recovery go to the injured, as we further see Allah’s forgiveness, on those Muslims who have died through this calamity and, ultimately His grant of Jannatul Firdaus”, the statement said.

The organisation urged the public to donate to the Relief Centre opened by the Turkish embassy at the Kanda Mosque for the rehabilitation project of the people of Turkey.

“COMOG stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey in these difficult times”, it said.