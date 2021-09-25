Muslim Woman Regains Eyesight At The Lord’s Pentecostal Deliverance Service

A young Muslim woman in her early 20s was miraculously healed of blindness in one of her eyes after attending a deliverance service of the Lord’s Pentecostal Church International, located at Kasoa in the Central region of Ghana.

According to Fatima, she slept one night, only to wake up with one eye blind and for two weeks, she was struggling to see with only one eye.

As a result, he was taken to the hospital for check up and after several scans and tests, it was revealed that there were certain particles on her eye that needed to be washed before they could operate on her.

Washing of the eye,was the first treatment, according to the doctors and

Fatima was subsequently booked to reappear in a week’s time for the operation.

Before the due date,she was brought to the healing and deliverance Service of the church by her boss and after the oracle of God, prophet David Agyemang Badu prayed for her, she instantly regained sight in the affected eye.

After the miracle, Fatima returned to the hospital and was declared whole.

“This is the doing of the Lord and it is marvelous in our sight,” says prophet Agyemang.