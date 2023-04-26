Muslim youth urged to live in moral uprightness even after Eid

Chief Abubakarr Amadu Toloba, the Chief of Dogon, a suburb of Madina in Accra, has advised Muslim youth to hold on to moral uprightness and live above reproach after the Eid-ul-Ftr celebration.

“The end of Ramadan does not mean bringing an end to the humane and upright nature of your character,” he said, and urged all Muslims, especially the youth, to continue to abide by the virtues of Ramadan.

Chief Toloba, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, implored parents to play their expected roles in the upbringing of their children and ensure they avoid unruly behaviour and other social vices.

“As parents you need to devote your time to monitor the routine activities of your children and help them make decisions that will shape their future for the good of society,” he said.

He said the Madina Municipality was noted for peaceful coexistence between Muslims and Christians and entreated the youth not to do anything that would tarnish its image.

“All inhabitants of the area have a noble duty to live responsibly to keep the peace we are all enjoying.”

He said his doors were opened to all for constructive ideas to promote the development of the area and paid glowing tribute to Chief Amadu Baba Seidu, the Chief of Madina, for his exemplary leadership, which had ensured peace.