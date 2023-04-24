Muslims advised to preach peace in their various communities

Mr Bright Kwame Lenwah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nkwanta South in the Oti region, has called on all Muslims to use this Eid UL FITR to preach peace in their various communities.

Addressing the Muslim community in Nkwanta South, the MCE congratulated the Muslim faithful for being able to complete the spiritual exercise successfully.

He urged Muslims to continue to pray for the country and its leaders for Allah’s guidance in the governance and for sustained peace and prosperity.

“I wish you all a successful Eid as you have brought this year’s Ramadan fasting to an end.

I know it was not an easy journey, but Allah has been merciful to you all seeing you through this fasting.

“Use this Eid as a new beginning and turn away from anything that will not bring peace and stability in wherever we will find ourselves.”

He said, “Let’s preach peace because I know that is what Islam stands for and where there’s peace there’s development because no investor would be willing to invest where there’s no peace.”

Mr Lenwah urged the celebrants to continue to support the government for the success of all initiatives targeted at poverty reduction and wealth creation.