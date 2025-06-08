Muslims Asked To Adhere To Eid Al-Adha Values

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is a significant Islamic holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide. It commemorates the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah (God).

In 2025, Eid al-Adha will be observed on June 6. The holiday involves the Eid prayer, followed by the ritual sacrifice of livestock, known as qurban or udhiyah, which is shared among family, friends, and those in need. The celebration coincides with the Hajj pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam, and is observed on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

To realise true blessings from the celebration of Eid Al-Adha, the Missionary of the Abura Zone of Ahmadiyya Muslims of Ghana, Mauvi Abubakar Anderson, has asked all Muslims to live by faithfulness, humility and obedience that Prophet Ibrahim exhibited while about to slaughter his son, Ishmael, to Allah in their daily activities.

Mauvi Abubakar Anderson was speaking in an interview with our news team at Abura in the Cape Coast Metropolis of the Central Region during the just-ended Eid Al-Adha celebration.

The Eid Al-Adha is an annual Islamic religious celebration held in remembrance of how Allah substituted a ram for the only son of Ibrahim for a sacrifice.

Mauvi Abubakar Anderson noted that the Holy Book, the Quran, states that after realising how Prophet Ibrahim’s faithfulness, Allah did not just provide a ram to be sacrificed in place of his only son, Ishmael, but also blessed Ibrahim and all his descendants.

He therefore asked all Muslims to be faithful, humble and obedient to receive the same blessing Allah bestowed on Prophet Ibrahim.

He identified how all animals slaughtered during the Eid Al-Adha celebration humble themselves, a habit all Muslims need to emulate.

Mauvi Abubakar Anderson likened the simple garment that all Muslims wear during the Hajj before running between the two mountains, “Safa” and “Maawa”, as clear evidence of the need for all Muslims to exhibit simplicity in their lives.

He noted that the Eid Al-Adha celebration is a solemn occasion that Prophet Ibrahim sought to offer his only begotten son, Ishmael, to Allah as a sacrificial offering.

He urged all muslims to have a deeper reflection on the event in their daily lives and shy away from evil.