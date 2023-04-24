Muslims/Christians urged to guard national peace and cohesion

Sheikh Ibrahim Tijani Mensah, the Central Regional Chief Imam, has called on Muslims and Christians to continue to coexist peacefully and sustain the gains thereof.

They were also urged to be conscious of the threats posed by violent extremists by being more vigilant in their communities and at gatherings.

Sheikh Mensah said despite the tribal, religious, and ethnic diversity, the country remained indivisible and so it must continuously guard the existing unity and peace.

“The peace and harmony between religious bodies, particularly Muslims and Christians, have come a long way despite the diversity of tribes and ethnicity.

“Even in our diversity, we have always remained indivisible. It is this love for each other, underpinned by the biblical love of your neighbour as thyself, that today Ghana is rated as the most peaceful country in West Africa, and we thank Allah for that,” the Regional Chief Imam stressed.

He gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in Cape Coast on Saturday.

He said Islamic teachings as expounded in the Holy Quran repeatedly mentioned the rights and freedoms of non-Muslims, and admonished Muslims to live by those beautiful teachings of Islam and desist from forcing others but rather convert them into the religion.

Likewise, he asked all Muslims to continue to pray fervently for the country, as it was going through difficult moments.

Madam Carolyn Ewusi, the Cape Coast South Chairperson of the New Patriotic Party who represented Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan, commended Muslims for their continuous prayers for the peace and progress of the nation.

She presented some gifts to the Muslim community and encouraged them to continue to pray for the nation as it journeyed through turbulent economic times.

For his part, Mr. Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan, the Member of Parliament for Cape Coast, called on Ghanaians to pray ceaselessly for national leadership to turn around the country’s economic fortunes for the people.

He appealed to the Muslim community and all Ghanaians to stand firm against stringent moves to impose LGBTQ+ on the country.

He refuted claims that the practice had been accepted in Ghana and declared that LGBTQ+ was not in line with the country’s cultural norms and traditions and must be rejected by all people.

Moreover, he assured that the next National Democratic Congress government would complete all E-blocks to bring quality education to the doorsteps of the people, regardless of the location or social standings.