Muslims’ contributions to national growth valuable – Minister

Mr Simon Osei-Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister, said Ghana is grateful to the Muslim community for the immense role it has played in championing the cause of humanity.

In all spheres of human endeavour the community had established a strong presence with varied contributions to fostering the wellbeing of the people, he said.

Mr Osei-Mensah, who was addressing Muslims at the Kumasi Central Mosque, on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr (end of Ramadan), said the community should not relent in its avowed mission of being a worthy partner of the Government in development.

The congregation, led by Sheikh Abdul-Mummin Haroun, prayed for the leadership of the nation, unity and peace, as well as prosperity in all spheres of national endeavour.

The Minister congratulated the congregation for having gone through the Ramadan successfully, urging all well-meaning Muslims to continue in their supplication as the nation worked to address the development challenges.

He assured that the Government would not leave out the Muslim and Zongo communities in the allocation of national resources for the welfare of the citizenry.

Sheikh Haroun advised the Muslim faithful to always cherish religious tolerance and peaceful co-existence.