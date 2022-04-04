Muslims In Akatsi Wished A Successful Ramadan

Mr Bernard Ahiafor, Member of Parliament for Akatsi South has extended his message of love and hope to all Muslims in his constituency as they begin their holy month of fast.

“May this holy month bless you and your family with togetherness and happiness. May all your good deeds, prayers and devotions get acceptance and answered by Allah Almighty,” he said.

Mr Ahiafor expressed his best wishes in a message copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Monday, April 4.

He also urged members of the Islamic faith to continue praying for Ghana “since things are not moving on well as expected.”

In a separate interview, Mr Kofitsey Martin Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Akatsi South, on his part, called for the sustenance of the unity and peace that reigns between the Muslims and other religious bodies within the Municipality.

He prayed for strength for those doing the fast and further urged them to pray for Allah’s blessings on Ghana.

Ramadan, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community.

Ramadan commemorates the month God sent down the Quran for the guidance of humanity.

During this time, Muslims would study and read the Quran, the religious text of the Islamic faith, in its entirety.

It was the holiest month of the year in Islamic calendar. For Muslims, it was a time for spiritual reflection and growth, to help those in need, and to spend time with loved ones.

The season was also a time when Muslims around the world fast during daylight hours for the whole month of Ramadan.

A visit by the GNA to some Zongo Communities in the Municipality in the early hours on Monday, saw Muslims engaged in their morning prayers called ‘Fajr.’