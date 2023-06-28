Muslims in Upper East region opt for chicken , guinea fowls to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha.

As a result of a ban currently placed on the slaughtering of animals for consumption in the Upper East Region, Muslims in the region have turned to fowls, guinea fowls and fish to celebrate this year’s Eid – ul-Adha.

Each year, Eid-ul-Adha celebration is usually characterised by slaughtering of animals such as sheep, goats and cattle for sacrifice and consumption as part of merry making.

The Muslims, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency, after the Eid-ul-Adha prayers in Bolgatanga expressed disappointment that they would not be able consume the usual meat because of the outbreak of the Anthrax disease.

They said although, they were disappointed about the ban, they agreed with the authorities as it was meant to control the spread of the Anthrax disease and would devise alternatives to celebrate the feast, including using fowls, guinea fowls and fish.

Alhaji Yussifu Mumuni, a resident of Bolgatanga, told the GNA that it was unfortunate that the outbreak of the Anthrax disease coincided with the feast but noted that the slaughtering of the animals, though, part of the Muslim doctrine, was not obligatory.

“We have the animals, but it is a problem that we cannot help but there are guinea fowls and fish that we can turn to, to still celebrate, so, we will enjoy,” he said.

Ms Memuna Jibrila, another Muslim, said although the ban had been partially lifted, it was still too early for them to start consuming meat from animals and added that she and her family would not be slaughtering any animals for consumption this season.

The Upper East Regional Public Health Emergency Committee had partially lifted the ban on slaughtering of animals for consumption, directing that, only animals vaccinated before June 20, 2023, could be slaughtered under the strict supervision of veterinary officers and environmental health officers at designated locations.

However, Sheikh Yussif Imam Umar, the Acting Regional Chief Imam, directed the Muslims in the region not to sacrifice animals for consumption this Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

At the congregation prayer, the Acting Chief Imam urged the Muslims to have faith in Allah and share with the needy in society, “sharing alms is one way to receive blessings from Allah.”

Sheikh Umar, who prayed for peace in the region, urged all factions engaged in land and chieftaincy disputes in the region to use the occasion to make peace and to enhance sustainable development.

Mr Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Minister, urged the Muslim community to uphold the value of sacrifice and love for each other and extend the values to influence the development of the society positively.

“I passionately call on the Muslim ummah to continuously pray for the peace of the region particularly, which for some time now has not seen absolute peace,” he said.