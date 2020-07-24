Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, National Chief Imam, has urged muslims to celebrate the Eid-ul- Adha at home just as they did during the Eid-ul-Fitr to help contain the spread of the COVID-19.

The festival, which would be celebrated on July 31, 2020, commemorates the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to obey Allah’s command to sacrifice his son.

A statement issued in Accra by Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, the Spokesperson for the Chief Imam and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday, said.

It said the decision to celebrate the festival at home was reached through consultations with the various Muslim communities in the country in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To avoid the risk of a spike in the spread of the virus, the method of celebration adopted for the Eid ul-Fitr 2020 festivity should be replicated thus, worshippers may celebrate in their individual homes,” it stated.

The statement said the Eid celebrations were outdoor events that attracted large congregations and that to avoid the risk violating the directive of 100 worshippers by the government, it was necessary the Muslims observe the festival at home.

It entreated all Muslims to continue to abide by the existing COVID-19 safety protocols especially during the festive occasion, adding that slaughtering and distribution of sacrificial animals should be done hygienically.

The statement wished all Muslims a happy Eid-ul-Adha in advance and commended them for their understanding and cooperation during the coronavirus pandemic.

