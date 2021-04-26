As part of annual Ramadan observation by Muslims across the world, a Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist Zakaria Cobbina popularly called ZAKMUS has made some donations to the Muslim community in Ghana.

According to ZAKMUS, this is the right time to give widow’s mite to the vulnerable in the society.

He donated food items and an undisclosed amount of money to Muslims in his community in Kasoa.

Presenting the items, Zakaria Cobbina said the gesture was in support of the Muslim community as they embark on the month of fasting and prayer.

He said the donation was one of many ways in which he will be supporting the community and pledged his continuous support to the development activities in Muslim communities.

He asked Muslims in the area to pray for the constituency, the country and leaders at all levels so they can give off their best for the people.

Zakaria Cobbina also took time to advise his fellow businessmen, urging them to be vigilant in their business activities so as not to fall prey to thieves and robbers as happened to him some months ago.

He said it is becoming increasingly difficult to trust one’s own workers. He recalled how his staff one Ganiyu aka Moses masterminded the stealing of his cattle and pushed that on some innocent people only for the truth to be revealed later.

He lavished praise on the Judiciary for ensuring justice.

Receiving the items, Imam of the area, Naimu Mohammed thanked ZAKMUS and urged others who have the means to support the less privileged to do so.

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and is observed with fasting and prayer by all Muslim faithful around the world to commemorate Prophet Mohammed first receiving the Holy Quran.

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan starts on Monday, April 12, and even amid a global pandemic, most of the world’s 1.6 billion Muslims will observe it in some form.

Ramadan is the most sacred month of the year for Muslims. The Prophet Mohammed reportedly said, “When the month of Ramadan starts, the gates of heaven are opened and the gates of hell are closed and the devils are chained.”

Muslims believe it was during this month that God revealed the first verses of the Quran, Islam’s sacred text, to Mohammed, on a night known as “The Night of Power” (or Laylat al-Qadr in Arabic).

During the entire month of Ramadan, Muslims fast every day from dawn to sunset. It is meant to be a time of spiritual discipline; of deep contemplation of one’s relationship with God, extra prayer, increased charity and generosity, and intense study of the Quran.