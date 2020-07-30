Muslims across the world will be celebrating the Eid-ul-Adha tomorrow, July 31, to commemorate the willingness of Ibrahim, or Abraham who obeyed Allah’s command to sacrifice his only son, Ismael.

The celebrations, also known as “Festival of Sacrifice” is the second of the two Islamic festivities which is celebrated annually worldwide.

This is the day where Muslim families and friends unite to pray together and also give alms, especially in the form of sacrificed animal meat.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s celebration cannot be observed with its normal characteristics such as picnics.

In this regard, the National Chief Imam has advised the Muslim Ummah in Ghana to observe the celebration from home to contain the spread of the virus.

Though the government has eased restrictions on religious gatherings effective August 1, the Eid-ul-Adha celebration falls on 31th July.

“This means that the celebrations falls under the first restrictions hence, the need to stay home.”

The Chief Imam, will announced a virtual Eid-ul-Adha at the forecourt of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) at 0900 hours on July 31, to fill the vacuum and help contain the spread of the virus.

He encouraged Muslims to continue to observe the existing COVID-19 safety protocols especially during the festive occasion, adding that slaughtering and distribution of sacrificial animals should be done hygienically.

The Coalition of Muslim Organizations in Ghana (COMOG) however, called on Muslims to celebrate this year’s festival with a pledge to break the temptation of worldly riches and imbue in themselves the spirit of sharing, compassion and virtue.

“We should reach out to those who are less fortunate than us and refrain from ostentatious behaviors that can offend others sensitivity,” it said.

The Ghana Association of Muslim Professionals, (GAMP) also urged Muslims to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols as they celebrate with their families.

