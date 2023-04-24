Muslims urged to foster unity for economic development 

Mr John Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has urged Muslims to continue to foster unity for accelerated national development.

He said peace played a major role in achieving development and entreated the Muslim community to use the Eid-ul-Fitr as an opportunity to expedite growth.

Mr Kumi made the call in an address to a gathering of Muslims in Sunyani and its environs after prayers to mark the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration at the Sunyani Jubilee Park.

The annual celebration is marked after the 30-day Ramadan prayer and fasting, which is a significant period on the Islamic calendar.

He said Muslims must, thus, capitalise on its significance to promote national cohesion.

The MCE presented 10 bags of rice, two gallons of oil, two cartons of canned fish and a cash amount of GhC5,000.00 to them on behalf of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Alhaji Baba Seidu, the Deputy Bono Regional Chief Imam, advised the faithful to praise and glorify Allah for His goodness and mercies.

“Ramadan has paved the way for new things to come into our lives. Hence, as Muslims, we should not have divided attention when worshiping, but ensure that we repent from our old and ungodly ways of life,” he said.

The occasion was about sharing love for widows, destitutes and the less privileged in society, he said, and urged the wealthy to extend support to the under-privileged.