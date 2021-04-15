Muslims have been entreated to comply with the health safety protocols throughout their Ramadan observation to help in the fight against the Covid -19 pandemic in the country.

Ramadan forms part of the Islamic pillars that mandates Islamic worshipers fast for 30 days and seek for forgiveness from Allah their maker. During this period, Muslims stay without food and water with the belief of getting closer to Allah for answered prayers.

Alhaji Musah Abdulai, Bono East Regional Chief Imam, speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Techiman, the regional capital, confirmed the fasting and explained that Allah asked Mohammed the Founder of the Islamic religion to fast during this time of the year to seek for forgiveness.

Alhaji Abdulai noted that, Allah dwells in the soul and the body and that complying with the Covid-19 protocols such as social distancing, regular washing and sanitizing of hands and wearing of face mask would keep one safe from contracting the virus and prepare the body wealthily for Allah.

“If we as Muslims are able to take all these measures to keep our souls and bodies healthy, Allah would be confortable to stay close to us and direct us to do what is expected of us, so as not to depart from His ways to face punishment on judgment day,” he stressed.

He said Allah ordered Muslims to obey Mohammed, His Messenger, and so it was also Godly to obey President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo who was chosen by God to lead the country. To avoid the wrath of Allah therefore there was the need to obey and observe the protocols rolled out by the health experts in fighting the virus.

Alhaji Abdulai reminded Muslims to use the period to forgive each other and do away with their differences to help promote development in the societies to fulfil Allah’s purpose of creation.

He called on Muslims to exhibit the fear of Allah, since He is the creator of all things and could make and unmake.