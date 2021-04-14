Tijjaniya Muslim Movement of Ghana
Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman, the Executive Secretary, Tijjaniya Muslim Movement of Ghana, on Wednesday described Ramadan as a gift from Allah, which Muslims need to capitalise on to earn His blessings, salvation and forgiveness.

He said fasting was a noble act beloved by Allah, as it taught restraint, especially the ability to control worldly desires, and the need to spend more time in prayer and meditation.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema, as Muslims across the country observe the Ramadan, Alhaji Osman advised them to make the most of the Ramadan.

He reminded leaders and adherents of the Quran of its importance as it served as a guide and dealt practically with every subject related to human life and all branches of knowledge and religion.

Alhaji Osman indicated that the Prophet Mohammed encouraged the pursuit of knowledge because the moral decadence of society was due to the neglect of the teachings and obedience to the directives of the Quran.

He, therefore, admonished all Muslims to seek knowledge by reading the Holy Book to receive limitless blessings from Allah.

The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa.

