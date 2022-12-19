Mustapha Foyo Gbande commended for his electoral victory

The Bassare Youth Association (BAYA) has congratulated Mr Mustapha Foyo Gbande for winning the position of National Deputy Secretary of the National Democratic Congress in their just-ended National Congress.

A statement signed by Alhaji Morro Seidu, National President of BAYA and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said, “At last we have one of our own who has won the hearts of the voters to be elected to the high and prestigious position of the National Deputy Secretary of one of the largest parties in Ghana”.

The statement said it had always been the dream and hope that Bassares in politics should rise to the top of success in their respective parties and his victory was one of the many aspirations to come true.

“On behalf of all Bassares, the National Bassare Youth Association (BAYA) is delighted and whole heartedly congratulates you on your well-deserved victory. It is our hope and prayer that you will be a breath of fresh air for the Party and for our great country. May you be successful in fulfilling your campaign promises and mandate to the party and the country. And may this victory be a stepping stone to higher and greater successes in your political career”.

The President according to the statement also commended the losers for their efforts and courage to offer themselves for leadership.

“It is victory in disguise as you have made your voices heard and your abilities known. It is a good step to victory the next time.”

The statement encouraged Bassares to continue to aspire to greater heights in various political parties and be courageous to offer themselves for leaderships and service to the people and Ghana as a whole.