Mustapha Gbande Blames NPP’s Loss in 2024 Elections on Obsession with Power and Wealth

Mustapha Gbande, Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has attributed the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) defeat in the 2024 elections to their excessive focus on power and wealth, rather than addressing the pressing needs of Ghanaians.

In an exclusive interview with Ultimate 106.9 FM, Gbande claimed that the NPP’s obsession with power and material gain caused them to lose touch with the country’s realities, leading to their downfall in both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

“Power and money change people, and unfortunately, our colleagues in the NPP allowed these factors to distract them from the realities of the country,” Gbande remarked. He argued that the NPP became disconnected from the people, their core values, and the issues that mattered to citizens, which ultimately contributed to their defeat.

Highlighting the difference in political focus between parties, Gbande pointed out that the NPP, under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, failed to stay focused on the needs of the nation, driven instead by distractions related to power and wealth. “The NPP, under Nana Addo, got it all wrong,” he said.

He also stressed that the role of politicians is to serve the best interests of the people, regardless of their position in government, a principle he emphasized the NDC upholds.

“My involvement in politics is about fighting for the nation, not for John Mahama, a specific group, or even the NDC,” Gbande clarified. “When I realized things were going wrong, I couldn’t remain silent. Even the NPP, in time, will reflect on their mistakes and recognize where they went wrong.”