Mustapha Gbande Criticizes NPP’s Refusal to Accept Election Loss

Mustapha Gbande, the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has slammed the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) persistent claims that they did not lose the recent election but instead “gifted” victory to the NDC. Gbande called these assertions illogical, accusing the NPP of failing to accept the reality of their defeat.

Speaking on a Kumasi-based radio station, Gbande expressed his disbelief at the NPP’s explanation, labeling it as “sickening” and “bizarre.” “I have heard the NPP boasting and saying they didn’t lose the election. It is only a sick person who would say that,” Gbande stated, criticizing the party’s refusal to acknowledge their loss.

He continued, “Who goes into an election, does everything in their power to win, loses, and then claims, ‘we didn’t lose, we just didn’t win?’ You lost the election because the people voted you out, and you must come to terms with that reality.”

Addressing the NPP’s claims about voter turnout in the Ashanti Region, their stronghold, Gbande dismissed these as false. “They are saying the Ashantis didn’t vote. That is a lie. Ashantis voted—voter turnout was over 55%, which is higher than in 2020,” he asserted. He emphasized that Ashanti voters rejected the NPP, opting instead for the NDC, which had earned their trust through an effective and well-calculated campaign.

Further criticizing the NPP’s reasoning, Gbande questioned why Ashantis would continue to support the NPP despite the challenges the country had faced under their leadership. “Why should Ashantis bear the brunt of suffering and blindly endorse the NPP? Do they expect an entire region to be complicit in what I would call political recklessness and failure? That’s why they were rejected. The people of the Ashanti Region booted the NPP out and voted for the NDC,” he explained.

The NDC’s overwhelming victory in the presidential and parliamentary elections has been hailed as a “supreme victory,” with the party now holding a significant majority in Parliament. With John Mahama set to be sworn in as President on January 7th, 2025, the NDC is poised to usher in a new administration.