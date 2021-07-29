Mustapha Hamid calls on Association of Oil Marketing Companies

Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), and the management team have paid a working visit to the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMC).

Their visit was to formally engage the AOMC Board of Directors and discuss some of their challenges in the petroleum industry.

AOMC which is the main umbra body of oil marketing and liquefied gas petroleum marketing companies informed Dr Abdul-Hamid about issues on export dumping, third party supplies, multiple licensed individuals and unlicensed brokers (middlemen) trading petroleum products among others.

Dr. Abdul-Hamid assured the AOMC and other players that his primary objective was to ensure that industry players respected rules and regulations.

He said the NPA was committed to ensuring a level playing field for all OMCs to operate; “the NPA will deepen the dialogue with the AOMC Board on a regular basis in addition to the already existing quarterly meetings with the various allied committees of the AOMC”.

Mr Henry Ofori Akwaboah, AOMC Board Chairman said the Association was looking forward to strengthening its relations with the NPA and indicated that “as a key stakeholder of the industry, we will lend our support to you as you take over as the new chief executive”

Meanwhile in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema, Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Duah, AOMC Industrial Coordinator explained that although it was not a requirement for all network marketing companies to become members of the Association, members had the opportunity to benefit from corporate recognition.

He called on oil marketing companies yet to register with the Association to come on board, for “in unity lies strength”.

Mr Agyemang-Duah tasked its members to comply with all laws including anti-trust legislation of Ghana whilst avoiding engagement in product dumping and adulteration practices.

In a related development, AOMC has named 172 accredited OMCs and 42 Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketing Companies who are members in good standing.

