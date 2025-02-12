Mustapha Hamid Faces Probe Over UPPF Embezzlement Claims

Former National Petroleum Authority CEO Mustapha Abdul Hamid has taken to social media to address allegations of embezzlement linked to the Unified Petroleum Pricing Fund during his tenure. ‘

In a post that quickly garnered attention, Hamid stated that he has not been contacted by any state investigative body and that, contrary to recent announcements, he is not under investigation.

“My attention has been drawn to an announcement by the Special Prosecutor, Mr. Kissi Agyebeng, regarding alleged misappropriation of funds,” Hamid wrote, adding that he has yet to receive any invitation or official notification about an inquiry into the matter. Nonetheless, he affirmed his willingness to cooperate fully should any investigation proceed.

This response comes on the heels of a press conference held on February 12, 2025, where the Office of the Special Prosecutor confirmed that Hamid is indeed under investigation. According to official disclosures, the probe is part of a broader inquiry into suspected corruption and related offenses involving the alleged embezzlement of GHC1.3 billion from the UPPF. The investigation also names three other individuals: Jacob Amoah, the UPPF Coordinator, along with NPA staff members Freda Acheampong and Wendy Ashong Newman.

The contrasting narratives highlight the tensions often present in high-profile corruption cases in Ghana, where official declarations and personal rebuttals can add layers of complexity to public discourse. Hamid’s insistence on his availability for an investigation appears to be an attempt to preempt further controversy, yet the OSP’s commitment to pursuing the matter suggests that authorities are not inclined to let the issue fade without a thorough examination.

Analysts note that the case is more than just an isolated incident; it serves as a barometer for ongoing efforts to address corruption in critical sectors such as petroleum management. Critics have long pointed out that robust accountability measures are necessary to restore public confidence in institutions like the National Petroleum Authority. The outcome of this investigation could have significant repercussions, potentially reshaping oversight protocols and reinforcing stricter financial governance within state-run agencies.

While Hamid’s comments aim to reassure his supporters, the official probe underscores a broader, systemic challenge within Ghana’s management of public funds. As the investigation unfolds, stakeholders across the political and economic spectrum will be watching closely, aware that the implications of the probe extend far beyond individual culpability to the very heart of public trust in government institutions.