Mustapha Ussif Commends GFA President On His Re-Election As President Of The WAFU Zone B

On Monday 17th October, 2022, the President of the Ghana Football Association, Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku called on the Minister for youth and sports, Hon Mustapha Ussif at the Ministry to officially inform him of his re-election as President of the West Africa Football Union zone B.

Hon Mustapha received him with a warm welcome, and expressed his delight to hear good news from the GFA.

He congratulated him for the enviable feet he had chalked, making Ghana proud in the sub region.

The Minister noted that he had no doubt that Mr. Kurt Okraku will receive yet another term of office as President of the WAFU Zone B due to his commitment, dedication and hard work.

He intimated that he will continue to support a worthy course by providing the needed leadership to ensure others will also have the opportunity to climb high the ladder of leadership in Africa and beyond.

“We know you are going to make us proud, you are an ambassador of the country and you have the support of the Ministry of youth and sports and the entire country”.

“We wish you well, it is our expectation that you go higher and higher”, he added

On his part, the President of the GFA, expressed his appreciation to the Minister and all football loving Ghanaians for giving him the opportunity to serve football in the sub region.

He informed that he got to the position when the former President of the zone, Djibrilla Hima Hamidou stepped down for him to serve the remaining twelve months of his tenure.

He said, his focus is to uplift the image of the zone as far as football is concerned adding that the success was as a result of collaborative work with others.

He pledged to give off his best as he would not take the opportunity for granted and will ensure more Ghanaian representation at all levels to put Ghana on the map adding that “once we work together, we will achieve beyond our imagination”.

The election was part of the agenda at the 15th General Assembly of WAFU Zone B which was held in Abidjan. on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Mr. Okraku went unopposed as there was no one who filed to contest him for the position he has previously held since May 2021 after taking over from Djibrilla Hima Hamidou.

The Chief Director of the Ministry, Alhaji Hafiz Adam delivered the welcome address by noting that it was heart warming to receive the President of the GFA and advised that it was important to send football to the next level when all hands are brought on deck.

Present at the short event were the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon Evans Opoku Bobie, Head of Public Relations, Kenneth Annang, Head of Protocol, Dinah Boateng and other officials.

Source MYS