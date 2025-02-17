Mustapha Ussif Denounces Brutal Attacks in Walewale

Mustapha Ussif, the former Minister for Youth and MP for Walewale, has voiced strong condemnation over recent incidents of violence in the region.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Ussif decried the attacks on buses and the subsequent military actions that left innocent civilians battered.

The incident unfolded after a vehicle was burned and two occupants were allegedly killed in the Walewale enclave, a development linked to the ongoing Bawku Chieftaincy crisis. Soon after, armed military personnel stormed the area, subjecting residents to brutal beatings that resulted in numerous hospitalizations.

Ussif’s message was clear: such acts of aggression are unacceptable. He criticized the attacks on public transport as unjustifiable and labeled the mass military assaults on residents as brutish. His call for calm and the restoration of peace resonated deeply, urging security agencies to rely on intelligence gathering rather than resorting to indiscriminate violence.

The MP’s comments highlight the growing unease over the methods employed by authorities during times of crisis. As communities continue to grapple with the fallout from these incidents, many are left questioning the balance between maintaining order and protecting civilian rights. Ussif’s appeal for a more measured approach underscores the need for accountability and sensitivity in managing conflicts that directly impact the lives of everyday citizens.

Below is the statement by Mustapha Ussif on his Facebook page:

MASS MILITARY BRUTALITIES OF INNOCENT CITIZENS IN WALEWALE AND ITS ENVIRONS

It has come to our attention that the military has unleashed brutal attacks on innocent civilians in Walewale and its environs. These unprovoked acts of violence against unarmed citizens are deeply troubling and must be condemned in the strongest terms. No justification exists for such blatant abuse of power, which has led to the loss of innocent lives and many injured.

To subject innocent civilians to mass brutalities and inflict injuries on them, is a high-handed approach by the military, which is as condemnable and unacceptable as the attacks of vehicles carrying innocent civilians.

Rather than engage in such brutish and random mass beatings of innocent civilians, the military, and other security agencies, ought to deploy intelligence to fish out those responsible for the attacks on buses.

Restoration of peace should be the ultimate objective of everyone, and not brute show of force against defenceless civilians, whether in a bus or on the ground.

It is therefore, important for all forms of attacks to cease, and for calm to be restored, in order to give the mediation team, led by His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the required support and cooperation, by all stakeholders.

In the interim, we urge the Minister of Interior to review, critically, the decision to impose curfew in Walewale and its environs.

Hon Mustapha Ussif (MP

Yagaba/Kubori Constituency