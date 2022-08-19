Mustapha Ussif launches National Fitness Day (NFD)

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon Mustapha Ussif has launched the National Fitness Day (NFD) at Accra Sports stadium.

It is to be observed throughout the country on Every Second Saturday Of Every Month at National, Regional, District and Community levels concurrently.

The first National Fitness Day will be held on Saturday 10th September, 2022 throughout the country. The purpose of the Fitness Day is to champion adherence to physical activity for health promotion as well as building good neighbourliness. The platform will also help identify talents as well as to promote Ghana’s hosting of African Games next year.

NSA