The Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon Mustapha Ussif has launched the 6th Sheik Sharubutu Ramadan Football Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This year’s community football competition involving 24 teams will be played on 15th and 16th May, 2021 at the newly constructed Astroturf stadium named after Chief Imam and recently commissioned by President Akufo-Addo.

The Minister commended the organizers led by Alhaji Tamimu Issa for sustaining such an important competition over the last six years.

He assured them that Government will continue with its sports infrastructure development projects nationwide to ensure access to training facilities.

Prof. Peter Twumasi, Director General of National Sports Authority (NSA) praised Chief Imam for promoting peace in the country by not only advocating for spiritual health of an individual especially in this Ramadan month but also to ensure sound body and mind achieved through sports.

He also encouraged the organizers to expand the participating regions from current two to 16, and with promise to provide assistance from regional directorates of the National Sports Authority. Representatives from Chief Imam and Vice President Dr Bawumia were in attendance.

The opening match, according to the balloting will feature Cowlane against Sabon Zongo.

Some of the sponsors of the biggest community football tournament in Ghana are Electroland, Ashfoam and Bela Mineral Water and Adonko Next Level.