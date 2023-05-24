Mustapha Ussif praises Accra Lions

Mr. Mustapha Ussif, Minister for Youth and Sports (MOYS) has lavished praises on Ghana Premier League (GPL) side Accra Lions for their recent achievements and contribution towards the development of football in Ghana.

The sector minister is impressed with the performance of the newly promoted club and appealed to other clubs to emulate them.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra where the club unveiled their new partner, German Legend Lothar Matheus, he said, “congratulations to Accra Lions for achieving this big goal for yourselves, you started not long ago, but you have already made a mark in Ghana football”.

“This achievement is a very big step that you have taken, and we are very grateful for it.

“To our legendary Lothar Mattheus, we congratulate you for the investment that you are doing for Ghana football.

“I want to appeal to others to emulate what you are doing by investing in sports to develop talents for mother Ghana and also for our clubs,” he added.

Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) expressed his profound gratitude to the leadership of the club for the initiative.

He said, “the good environment we have created as an association is encouraging, we would continue to encourage investors to come to Ghana and to put in their investment in the Ghanaian football industry”.

Mr. Anthony Baffoe, President of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) commended the club for the initiative.