Mutual trust sets the tone for Russia-China cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia and China have reached unprecedented levels of mutual trust, which is the foundation for their successful cooperation.

At the plenary session of the 9th St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum, Putin said that relations between Russia and China have reached an unparalleled level, adding that bilateral ties are constructive and contribute to global stability.

Putin also noted that building a comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination between Russia and China would be impossible without cultural exchanges and interpersonal bonds between the two peoples. Chinese President Xi Jinping has always attached great importance to cultural, educational and sports, all critical components of exchanges between the two countries.

Putin added that the Russian and Chinese people are strongly intrigued by each other’s culture. “I believe that the 2024-2025 Russia-China years of culture will be a success,” the president said.

The 9th St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum runs until Saturday. Representatives from China, Italy, the United Kingdom, Türkiye and other countries have gathered to discuss cooperation on cultural exchanges, education and heritage preservation.