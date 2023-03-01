MWC 2023: Nokia unveils a new logo as it rebrands

Nokia has unveiled a refreshed brand with a new company logo as part of its long-term strategic transformation at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

According to the world telecom giant, Nokia is refreshing its brand to signal who it is today: a B2B technology innovation leader realizing the potential of digital in every industry, and that the new brand asserts the value Nokia brings in networking expertise, technology leadership, pioneering innovation, and collaborative partnership.

It also believes that the company’s new logo is emblematic of an energized, dynamic, and modern Nokia, demonstrating its values and purpose.

“It has been designed as a symbol of collaboration, which Nokia believes to be critical for realizing the exponential potential of networks: unlocking gains in sustainability, productivity, and accessibility,” it said.

Unveiling the company’s new refreshing logo before a packed audience at MWC 2023, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Nokia, Pekka Lundmark said “ We see the potential of digital to transform business, industry, and society with an opportunity for significant gains in productivity, sustainability, and accessibility. Customers and partners in every industry increasingly need our market-leading critical networking technology. We see a future where networks go beyond connecting people and things. They’re adaptable, autonomous, and consumable. They are networks that sense, think and act, and they maximize the opportunity of digitalization.”

“Today we share our updated company and technology strategy with a focus on unleashing the exponential potential of networks-pioneering a future where networks meet cloud. To signal this ambition we are refreshing our brand to reflect who we are today- B2B technology innovation leaders. This is Nokia, but not as the world has seen us before,” he stressed.