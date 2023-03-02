MWC 2023: UK Government Hosts Africa’s Mobile and Digital Economy Leaders

The UK’s international trade department has hosted the Africa Mobile & Digital Leaders Reception on the sidelines of this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

This is the third in a series of events looking at promoting partnerships between the United Kingdom and Africa, specifically in mobile-driven digital trade.





Digital trade is a driver of business growth all over the world. Market research company, eMarketer, predicts that online sales will soar from $3.3 trillion in 2019 to $6.2 trillion in 2023 and $7.4 trillion by 2025. In Africa, the United Nations estimates that internet business could add $180 billion to the continent’s GDP. However, there are hurdles that need to be overcome to unlock the immense opportunity for mobile-driven digital trade on the continent.

Jamila Saidi, Head of Digital Commerce at the trade department said, “We know that digital trade and digital services powered through mobile and other channels is the future and will be at the heart of growth in Africa. The continent is one of the most exciting in entrepreneurship and innovation and this century will redefine Africa as its population claims the opportunity ahead and reaches for economic empowerment, all powered by entrepreneurship and investment.”