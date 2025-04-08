MWCapital Unveils 17 Finalists for Global Tech Awards on Sustainability

Mobile World Capital Barcelona (MWCapital), in collaboration with B Lab Spain and GSMA Foundry, has announced the 17 finalists for the inaugural MWCapital Awards: Technologies for a Sustainable Future.

The awards celebrate global innovations that leverage technology to drive a more inclusive, equitable, and environmentally responsible future in line with the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda and Sustainable Development Goals.

The inaugural call received 157 submissions from 34 countries, with the 17 finalists representing 11 nations. The diverse group includes startups, corporations, NGOs, academic institutions, and public agencies tackling challenges across healthcare, biodiversity, urban sustainability, misinformation, and the circular economy.

Among the notable initiatives are:

AI for Selective Fishing (Spain): Satlink’s device distinguishes tuna species under Fish Aggregating Devices, fostering sustainable fishing practices (SDG 14).

Julieta (Colombia): Developed by Salva Health, this portable AI-powered device enables early disease detection in underserved areas without radiation or reliance on specialist interventions (SDG 3).

Nut4Health (Mauritania): SIC4Change’s blockchain-backed platform targets child malnutrition by ensuring food supply transparency (SDG 3).

SIMPaCT (Australia): Western Sydney University’s IoT-driven irrigation system optimizes urban cooling and water efficiency (SDG 13).

Xworks AI (UK): This AI system transforms waste into valuable secondary raw materials, promoting a circular economy (SDG 12).

Victoria (Mexico): A nanotechnology-based implant from Universidad Panamericana offers a novel treatment for lymphoedema in breast cancer survivors (SDG 3).

Additional projects address areas such as smart urban planning, digital public services, brain monitoring for stroke care, and AI tools combating disinformation.

A panel of experts in sustainability, innovation, and digital technology will assess the finalists based on criteria such as innovation, scalability, and real-world impact. The distinguished jury includes:

John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd.

Irene Kaggwa, Director General of the Uganda Communications Commission and GIGA representative

Antonio Torralba, Professor at MIT

Xavier Sala i Martin, Economist and Professor at Columbia University

The panel also features industry and academic leaders from Spain, including representatives from B Lab Spain, Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, and AMETIC. Ultimately, six projects will be crowned winners, with one finalist receiving up to €50,000 to pilot its solution in Barcelona as part of the Barcelona Horizon Award. All winners will also showcase their projects at MWC26 Barcelona, offering them significant exposure to investors, collaborators, and global media.

MWCapital’s initiative aims to position Barcelona as a global hub for purpose-driven innovation while galvanizing an international movement towards responsible digital transformation. The winners will be announced at a ceremony on June 12, 2025, hosted at Torre Glòries in Barcelona.