Hussein Ali Mwinyi

Hussein Ali Mwinyi was on Thursday declared winner of Tanzania’s Zanzibar presidential election on the ticket of the ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi following general elections held on Wednesday.

Hamid Mahmoud Hamid, Chairman of the Zanzibar Electoral Commission, said Mwinyi won the election after he had garnered about 76.27 percent of the total votes cast. The election attracted 17 presidential candidates from various political parties.

In his acceptance speech, Mwinyi urged people in Zanzibar to forget their political differences and forge ahead in building a new and prosperous Zanzibar. Zanzibar merged with Tanganyika in 1964 to form the United Republic of Tanzania.

