MX24 Partners with Innova DDB Ghana to broadcast new TV show series “Marketing Mavericks”

MX24, a leader in innovative media broadcasting, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with Innova DDB Ghana, a frontrunner in marketing and advertising, to launch a ground breaking TV show series, Marketing Mavericks. This series is set to air quarterly, starting Tuesday 25th June at 5pm, 2024, exclusively on MX24. Viewers will be able to watch the show on television and also stream online on both Innova DDB Ghana and MX24’s Facebook, X-space, YouTube platforms as well as MX24’s new 24/7 Internet Protocol TV platform.

Marketing Mavericks debuted in 2023 as Innova DDB Ghana’s flagship thought leadership program. The series features interactive panel discussions led by industry experts, covering a wide range of marketing communication topics. These discussions are designed to ignite engaging conversations both online and offline, delving into key industry matters, highlighting best practices, and exploring evolving trends within the marketing communications space.

Under the agreement signed between both parties, Innova DDB Ghana will handle the production and content creation, including the development of the moderator’s script guide and the selection of panelists. The show will broadcast from MX24’s furnished studio space, equipped with state-of-the-art lighting and equipment to ensure a high-quality production.

Antoine Mensah, Head of Operations at MX24, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: “We are excited to partner with Innova DDB Ghana on Marketing Mavericks. This series not only aligns with our commitment to provide dynamic and educational content but also enhances our portfolio of innovative programming.”

Dr. Kenneth Hammond-Aryee, Chief Operating Officer of Innova DDB Ghana, added, “This partnership with MX24 is a significant milestone for Marketing Mavericks. By harnessing the power of this platform, we are committed to driving meaningful conversations, fostering innovation, and pushing the boundaries of marketing communications with creative excellence. Our goal is to inspire and empower our audience with actionable insights and bold ideas that will shape the future of our industry.”

Marketing Mavericks will offer sponsorship opportunities, allowing businesses to feature their brand-related adverts during the show. This collaboration is expected to create a significant impact on the marketing communication and media landscape in Ghana.

The show will air four times a year, with each episode offering fresh insights into the marketing communication industry. For more information on Marketing Mavericks and other programming, please visit [MX24’s website] and follow @mx24gh on social media.

About MX24

MX24 is Ghana’s fastest growing TV station and media broadcaster in Ghana, known for its innovative approach to programming and commitment to quality content that engages and informs its youthful audience.

About Innova DDB Ghana

Innova DDB Ghana is a leading advertising and marketing communications agency in Ghana. As a full-service agency, Innova DDB Ghana provides a range of services including advertising, marketing, digital, media, and public relations to a diverse client base across various industries such as telecommunications, banking, FMCG, and more. The agency is renowned for its creative and innovative approaches to marketing and advertising, with a focus on driving business results for its clients.