MX24’s Oforiwaa Oyo crowned ‘‘TV Discovery of the Year’’ at RTP Awards Africa 2022

Host of The Dish on MX24, Oforiwaa Oyo has been adjudged the ‘‘Television Discovery of the Year’’ at the just ended Radio and Television Personality Awards Africa 2022. Oforiwaa beat off competition from her former colleague at MX24; Nuong Faalong and nine (9) others to win the award.

The event which took place at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel on Sunday, 11th December saw scores of media personalities and stakeholders gather to celebrate the immense contribution the media has played and is playing for development. The RTP Awards Africa seeks to celebrate the media personalities and brands which inspire, entertain and shape the society.

In her acceptance speech after winning the award, Oforiwaa acknowledged the Almighty God first in her journey and showered praises on her family, friends, loved ones and staff of MX24 who have constantly been supporting her.

Oforiwaa Oyo joined MX24 in July 2021 to oo-host MX Beatz with DJ Vyrusky and Jason El-A. As a result of her hard work and growth, she was assigned to host the first ever Miss Malaika Diaries Show on MX24. She also hosted the Chatroom of MX24’s first K Drama series, Ice Donis. Currently, she is the host and face of The Dish; a ladies platform where thought-provoking conservations are had on everyday issues.