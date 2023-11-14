My achievements are “unprecedented ”- Akim Swedru MP

The incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for the Akim Swedru constituency in the Eastern Region, Kennedy Osei Nyarko has boasted about his achievements in his constituency.

He believes his achievements within the last twelve years are unprecedented, comparing them to what his predecessor achieved in his entire long period serving as a legislator for the Akim Swedru constituency.

In an interview with Original TV, Hon. Kennedy Osei Nyarko stated that he had fulfilled 80% of his pledges in the constituency thus far, highlighting improvements to road infrastructure, health care, and education.

“Under my watch this constituency has witnessed massive facelift than before, no one can compare his achievements to me in terms of development in the Akim Swedru constituency.”

“Looking at my contribution to the people, the only reward they will give me is to retain me to be able to continue the good works that I have started for the development of the constituency,”

As the NPP goes to the poll to elect parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general elections in January, the incumbent, MP, Hon. Kennedy Osei Nyarko is seeking a fourth term and is hopeful of victory.

Describing himself as a selfless leader, the legislator has once again promised the electorates that he will work hard to tackle their various challenges.