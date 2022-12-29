“My African Love with Efia Odo” to be premiered on Tubi

Reality TV fans can now stream the cutting-edge romance series for free on Tubi Atlanta, GA – Koby Maxwell Productions, creators of the award-winning movie One Night in Vegas, announces the official migration and hosting of its highly rated reality TV show “My African Love with Efia Odo” on digital platforms worldwide.

The platforms include Farmhouse Movies App (Africa), Amazon Prime videos (Worldwide), and the free streaming site Tubi (North America).

The series is produced by Kobby Maxwell, with Jojo Andoh of Jo Kanin Productions and Nana Danso of ND Productions as co-producers.

Directed by Robert Peters, My African Love with Efia Odo stars popular Ghanaian actress and entertainer, Efia Odo. It also features the winner of the 2018 and 2019 winner of Miss United States, Andromeda Peters.

Others are the award-winning media personality, Charlie Dior and one of Ghana’s finest presenters and actors, Chris Attoh.

My African Love chronicles the love story dabbled with a rather unconventional twist in a lady’s quest to find true love amidst betrayals and heartbreaks.

Ignoring her family’s old-fashioned concerns about her love life, Odo decides to personally host a contest between fifteen bachelors in the hope to find her true love.

With a fascinating storyline about the thrills and chills of African relationships in the diaspora, the show is comical but very educational with regard to the intricacies of African love affairs.

This is a different kind of reality show with the aim of entertaining movie lovers around the world to get rid of all the tensions and stress associated with work and economic challenges.

According to Ama K Abebrese, a British-Ghanaian actress, the My African Love with Efia Odo reality show “is highly entertaining and a must-watch!” Van Vicker, a Ghanaian Actor, movie director, and humanitarian, highlights that “it is a story of genuine significance and entertainingly unpredictable. This is the beginning of a fantastic start for the African community.

There is no limit.” Viewers are guaranteed high-quality audiovisuals on the online series streaming in the comfort of their homes.

While season one of “My African Love” is now available in the US on Tubi, it was recently announced filming for season two will begin soon. Fans won’t want to miss all of the drama, passion, and love from season one before the second season drops in 2023.

Urban Home Entertainment serves black culture in the United States and abroad. The company takes pride in showing films and television series from black writers, directors, producers, and actors.

Urban Home Entertainment works with independent filmmakers from around the globe to help them monetize their movies and reach new viewers.

For more information about “My African Love”, please visit the Urban Home Entertainment website and watch this hit new series here.http://www.kobymaxwellproductions.com/