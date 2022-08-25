My Aim Is To Get John Quaye Into World Top 10 – Yusif Nanor

Young and dynamic boxing manager and promoter Mubarak Yusif Nanor has laid out his short and medium term objectives for his boxer John Quaye also known as the “Magic Man”. The Jamestown born manager emphasized on the need to pump innovative ideas into the sport and intimated his aim of securing his charge a spot in the top ten world rankings soon.

John Quaye, 5-4-1 is the current LBO World Super Featherweight Champion and is poised to make a huge impact on the world stage when the opportunity comes beckoning.

The footballer turned boxer wasted no time in pummeling his Togolese opponent in devastating fashion in his last outing en route to a knock out win at the Bukom Boxing Arena; putting aside his entertaining antics that has so endeared him to his fans, and putting up a Kronk Style approach.

The immensely talented pugilist is one Ghanaians can expect laurels from and manager Yusif Nanor is leaving no stone unturned in that quest.