My Bronx Gym coach has done it before and can do it again – John Laryea

WBO Africa Featherweight Champion has commended top musician and businessman, Mr. Eazi for renovating the Bronx Boxing Gym at James Town.

After a classic sparring session with WBO Lightweight Champion, Sheriff Quaye at the opening of the re-designed Bronx Gym, he told journalists “I am going to be the next big thing in Ghana Boxing, I know my coach Lawrence Carl Lokko has done it before with Richard Commey to win a world title and I know I will follow in line”.

John Abaja Laryea aka ‘The Expensive Boxer’ who is managed by Mr. Sammy Anim Addo of the Baby Jet Foundation will defend his WBO Africa title in October at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

He does not know his opponent but he is very sure of victory having beaten tough opponents like Sabestian of Namibia who held the title and Samuel Martey whom he defeated on his birthday.

John Laryea commended his colleagues at the Bronx Gym who have worked hard to become champions like West Africa Champion Jonathan Laryea, National Champions Felix Ajom, Daniel Gosh and Jacob Dickson and rising stars like John Zile, Emmanuel Quartey, Felix Nunoo, Daniel Quaye and Stephen Coffie.

Bronx Gym is known as the ‘Home of Champions’ and their refurbished facility will enable them to train hard for more successes.