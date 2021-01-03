Akwasi Afrifa Mensa, the Member of Parliament Elect on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) has pledged to deliver his campaign promises he made to the good electorates in the Amasaman Constituency during his campaign.

Mr Afrifa made this statement on the 31st December 2020 at a Thanksgiving Service held at The Church Of Pentecost, Amasaman.

Mr Afrifa who wrestled the seat from the National Democratic Congress(NDC) thanked God for protecting his campaign team and the President-Elect His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“Let me use this opportunity to Thank God for his guidance throughout the challenges especially in the COVID-19 era. I’m also grateful to God for protecting us through our campaign which started on 15th December 2019. Moving from house to house, travelling from one place to the other.

During the COVID-19 era, we engaged dozens of people but Praises be to his holy name that none of my campaign team to the Coronavirus. Most importantly he crowned me with the victory so I will say Thank You to him”.

Mr Afrifa Mensa furthermore expressed his overwhelming gratitude to the electorates in the Amasaman Constituency for voting him to represent them in parliament and urged them to have confidence in him.

“Let me also wish them Merry Christmas and Prosperous New Year and also appeal to them that now that they have voted for me they should keep on praying for me to deliver beyond expectations”.

“With God on our side I will ensure all my campaign promises shall always be in my mind and I will never forget them. I will deliver on my campaign promises but all that I need from them is to support me with prayers”.

“My work will start from the 7th January 2021 and God Willing I will tackle the challenges in the Constituency one after the other. I will engage the opinion leaders for good measures to be put in place after 7th January.

“Traditional leaders in the Amasaman Constituency, The Religious leaders, Landlord Association, Drivers, Assembly members and anyone who matters in the development of the Constituency will be engaged,” he added.

Source: Boadi Dickson