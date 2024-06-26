My Desire Is To Leave My Society Better Than I Found It – Sosu Responded To US Award

Attempts by the opposition to discredit the approval of the NDC Member of Parliament for Madina, Hon. Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, (Esq) for a life-time achievement recognition for the Presidential Service Award in the USA has been exposed.

Since the news of this honour broke out, the opposition has been doing everything to discredit it and rather paint the MP black and linking him to homosexuality and gayism.

This they did by making and sharing posters of Hon. Sosu with the inscription “NDC MADINA MP NOMINATED FOR LGBTQ AWARD IN USA.”

This is in advariant of the intent of the award which is being given to the MP by the President of the United States for outstanding volunteer service in communities throughout the country.

The Award would be given to Hon. Sosu on November 9, 2024 during the Annual Awards Gala by the Jacobs-Abbey Global Institute of Leadership Studies (JAGILS) in Alexandria, Virginia, USA.

In 2003, the US President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation founded the President’s Volunteer Service Award to recognize the important role of volunteers in America’s strength and national identity.

This award honors individuals whose service positively impacts communities in every corner of the nation, and to inspire those around them to take action, too.

This award is a testimony of the global impact of Hon. Sosu’s works and human rights advocacy. But the opposition sees otherwise and resolved to destroy it all.

However, in the midst of all these ‘hatred’ Hon. Sosu remains unfazed and stressed his desire to leave society better than he found it.

He said: “I am extremely humbled to be nominated by the Jacobs-Abbey Global Institute Leadership and approved by the Whitehouse in June 2024 to be awarded a life-time achievement recognition by a conferment of the Presidential Service Award in the USA.”

…Over the years, my voluntary services in Ghana and the USA have been borne out of my desire to leave our society better than I found it. To lead the abolition of death penalty, criminalization of witchcraft accusations, and championing major legislations to deal with period poverty, persons with disabilities, victims of sexual violations, mental health patients, and maternal health, among others, attests to my commitment to ideals of compassionate and servant leadership.”

I am thankful to the Rt Hon, Alban S.K Bagbin Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana and the leadership of Parliament for their mentorship and immense support. Without the support of the Parliament of Ghana, all these wouldn’t have been possible.

He thanked the good people of MADINA constituency and the entire La Nkwantanang Madina municipality, his Constituency Executives, the F-X team working at the MP’s office, and all Branch Executives for their constant support.

He also appreciated the Chiefs, Imams, Pastors, Prophets, and the entire Christian and Muslim communities for their prayers and support.

“Let’s keep working together for God and country,” he said.