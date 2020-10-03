The National Commission on Culture (NCC) in collaboration with Los Abuelos Foundation has launched the “My Favorite GrannyPa challenge”, in Accra.

The competition, which is a combination of Granny and Grandpa is to encourage the younger generation to appreciate grandparents by submitting write-ups to express the love they have for them.

The launch was also to commemorate this year’s United Nations International Day of Older Persons (UNIDOP) on the Theme, ” Pandemics; Do they change how we address age and aging?”.

Madam Janet Edna Nyame, Executive Director, NCC said the competition formed part of the Organisation’s obligations to make contributions and give support to any cause, which focuses on upholding and uplifting the Ghanaian culture.

She said it was aimed at re-echoing the socio-economic values in showing respect, love, and appreciation to older persons for the impact they made on society and also to advocate against all forms of abuse and maltreatment against them.

Madam Nyame said the aged population, globally, was confronted with several challenges such as health, social exclusion, and abuse in so many forms, saying “As we advocate for special attention to be devoted to vulnerabilities of aged persons, we call on the public to recognise the role and contribution of older persons in society and give them the needed support.”

She encouraged winners of the challenge to become ambassadors and fight against all forms of maltreatment towards older persons.

Madam Eunice Abban Afari, Executive Director, Los Abuelos Foundation, said her outfit adored older people and saw them as living golden treasures, which must be handled with tender loving care.

She said “As we mark this special day, the Foundation will present various categories of awards to winners of the competition as well as hampers to their respective grandparents. The ultimate winner receives a plaque, cell phone, hamper for grandparents, publication of write up, and a three day sponsored vacation with grandparents at Villa Cisneros and Spa at Sogakope.”

The International Day of Older Persons is celebrated across the world, is to celebrate the significant contributions of older persons and senior citizens to society and national development.