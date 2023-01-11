‘My First Day at School’ observed in Nkwanta South

The Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly and the Education directorate on Tuesday welcomed all pupils and students in the Municipality on resumption of new academic year.

Mr Bright K. Lenwah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE)together with Mr Jonathan Kosinah, the Municipal Education Director visited some schools in the Municipality, which recorded a low turnout of students, while about 90 per cent of teachers were present and ready to teach.

Presenting some learning materials such as ‘my first copy books’, pencils, erasers, and slates to the beginners and the primary one pupil, Mr Lenwah MCE, urged them to study hard to become prominent people in society through education.

He also exhorted the teachers to give out their best by impacting the necessary knowledge they acquired on the pupils since the children are the reason they have been sent there.

Mr Jonathan Kosinah, the Municipal Education Director expressed his displeasure about the low attendance of the pupils but commended the teachers for their presence.

He urged all Headteachers and their teachers to up their games by educating parents on the need to bring their wards to school, especially those of school age but still at home.

He further called on parents and guidance to allow their wards to come to school because classes had started which they would not leave anyone behind.

They were accompanied by Mr Joseph Abugre, Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr Mawuena Damson, Administration and Finance officer of Ghana Education Service (GES), among others.