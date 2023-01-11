My first day in school: MCE appeals to caterers to resume work

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Builsa North in the Upper East Region, Madam Vida Akantagriwen Anaab, has appealed to caterers of the Ghana School Feeding Programme in the area to immediately resume work.

She said the services of the caterers in basic schools motivated some of pupils, especially in rural areas within the Municipality to attend school, and noted that “Because they were not cooking in some of the schools we visited, some of the children had to run home.

“So I want to appeal to caterers of the School Feeding Programme to try and start cooking in the schools,” the MCE told journalists after she led officials from the Municipal Education Directorate and the Assembly to visit 27 public basic schools in the Municipality to observe “My first day in school” activities.

The MCE said even though the caterers may have some concerns with regards to their services, she urged them to regard the pupils as their own children and start work, while management of the programme worked to address any concerns they may have.

In spite of the absence of the caterers, Madam Anaab admonished the pupils to stay in school and study, so that they could become what they wanted to be in the future when they disclosed in interactions with her their wish to be medical doctors, teachers, lawyers, soldiers, nurses among other professions.

She expressed satisfaction with the turnout of pupils in the schools, saying “These children have defied all odds and made it to school today. I am particularly happy about the attendance.

“I would like to encourage parents and guardians to continue to send their children to school, and not allow them loiter about at home,” Madam Anaab added.

Speaking on plans by the Assembly to beef up the furniture situation in the schools visited, the MCE, said the Assembly had over the years presented pieces of furniture to schools across the Municipality and would not relent in its quest to ensure all schools had enough furniture.

“In fact we have about 200 dual desks at the workshop. Very soon, we would distribute to schools that I have observed myself to have insufficient furniture during the visit,” Madam Anaab, who is a retired Midwife, said.

Mr Timothy Aperagoa Awenate, an Assistant Director in charge of Supervision and Monitoring at the Municipal Directorate of the Ghana Education Service, said even though some pupils and teachers had not reported to school on the first day, the enrolment was good.

He urged teachers across the Municipality to continue to work diligently in spite of the numerous challenges they faced, and further appealed to them to encourage pupils, especially the new entrants stayed in school.