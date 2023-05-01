My focus is to continue building a better South Tongu – Woyome

Mr Kobena Mensah Woyome, the Member of Parliament (MP) for South Tongu says, the constituency has come a long way to go back to where we started from.

He said, his focus as MP is to continue building a better South Tongu in the best interest of its constituents as he has done over the years.

Mr Woyome said this in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency at Sogakope at the weekend.

The MP who is seeking for re-election for the fourth time, believes he is the best candidate to lead the NDC towards a resounding victory in South Tongu and to maximize votes for the party in the 2024 general election.

“It is my strongest belief that am the best candidate to lead the NDC into a resounding victory in my constituency and to increase the party’s votes in the general election in 2024 – I will continue to work hard to champion developmental projects in the area when retained as the MP for the constituency,” he said.

The lawmaker called on all party faithful, especially delegates, to vote massively for him in the upcoming NDC primaries slated for May 13, to continue his good works towards the betterment of a lot of the people of the constituency.

He opposed a reverse agenda of people trying to thwart his positive developmental plans for the constituency.

“We have come a long way to go back to square one. Let us keep fighting for a worthy course – building a better South Tongu is on course, and we can do this together,” the MP said.

Hon. Kobena Mensah Woyome is the incumbent Member of Parliament for South Tongu. He is a Ranking Member on Parliament’s Youth, Sports and Culture Committee, a Member of Parliament’s Privileges Committee, a member of the house’s Foreign Affairs Committee and the Vice Chairman of the Volta MP’s Caucus.