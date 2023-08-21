“My Food Is African” Campaign, Launched at District Level

The Acting Lundazi District Commissioner, Mukule Banda in Eastern province of Zambia says our food, its origins, and the stories it tells are an integral part of our African cultural heritage, our identity.

However, the Acting Lundazi District Commissioner noted that the food we consume today, the understanding of its origin, its means of production, and its significance to our health and the environment are rapidly becoming detached.

This detachment is also visible in Zambia, where a growing number of citizens, particularly, are disconnected from their food sources. This trend has resulted in a mounting crisis that needs to be addressed urgently.

To address these challenges, the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA) launched this Pan African campaign – “My Food Is African” at continent level to inspire Africans to reconnect with and embrace their traditional foods, dishes, and cuisines.

In this context, Zambia Alliance for AgroEcology and Biodiversity (ZAAB) at national level is implementing “My Food Is African” Campaign. And in order to decentralize this campaign to rural areas, KHUMBILO AgroEcology Media Services with financial support from the Global GreenGrants Fund through AgroEcology Fund is implementing “My Food Is African” Campaign at district level, promoting the consumption of healthy, culturally appropriate food, strengthened by favorable food policies.

The Acting Lundazi Commissioner, Mr. Mukule Banda was speaking to the Stakeholder’s Engagement and Empowerment through Knowledge Sharing (SEEK) dialogue meeting, during the launch of “My Food Is African” Campaign in Lundazi district, Eastern Province of Zambia.

“My Food is African” campaign is rooted in the principles of agroecology and food sovereignty. Mukule Banda reminded, “It is time to retake control of our food systems, to celebrate the diverse, rich, and healthy traditional African diets that have nourished generations.”

But currently, our food production and resultant consumption patterns revolve around one crop – MAIZE. As a result, many people in rural areas equate maize sufficiency to food sufficiency at household and community levels, despite severe nutritional shortages.

Mr. Mukule Banda has called on, “Join me in “My Food is African” campaign and learn why it is essential for each one of us to grow this movement and support this stride towards agroecology and food sovereignty. Let’s rally together for the cause because “My Food is African”, and it always will be.”

Mr. Mukule Banda appealed, “Let’s journey together to reclaim our food heritage and identity, to recognize its value, and to demand food systems that work for us rather than against us. This is not just a campaign; it’s a movement towards a healthier, more sustainable, and culturally grounded future.”

“We look forward to the successful implementation of this project by KHUMBILO AgroEcology Media Services and the scaling up of this initiative to other districts in Eastern province of Zambia. With me: “My Food Is African”, WHAT ABOOUT YOU?” The Acting Lundazi District Commissioner declared.

With financial support from Global GreenGrants Fund through AgroEcology Fund, KHUMBILO AgroEcology Media Services is implementing My Food Is African Media Advocacy Campaign; in line with Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA’s) My Food is African Campaign overall outcome.

The planned activities include: Conducting a 1 Day Stakeholder’s Engagement and Empowerment through Knowledge sharing (S.E.E.Ks) Dialogue Meeting on Food Sovereignty and AgroEcology; Conducting a 3 days practical Digital Media Storytelling training workshop and support the “African Youth Storyteller’s Café” to develop clear and positive key messages, and write change stories, as developed, including short videos for the social media platform.

Besides, organise a One Day Traditional Seed and Food Festival at District Level; and facilitate the Production and broadcasting of a 25 minutes “My Food Is African” Television Documentary.

“My Food Is African” Media Advocacy Campaign is focusing on capacity building, advocacy in influencing seed policies by advocating for access and community impact.

The campaign is empowering and encouraging farmers and consumers to appreciate consume and demand healthy diets which are agroecologically produced.

Further, advocating for a Zambian food system that is better aligned to supporting sustainable healthy diets. This will include advocating for reforms at all levels from production through to marketing.

The Project impact is: Rural Zambian citizen’s desire and demand traditional foods and diets and are consuming healthy and culturally appropriate food supported by a favourable food policy environment.