Madam Laadi Ajuk Anabiri, a Widow at Kunkua in the Mamprugu-Moaduri District who lost her husband to floods in the area, says her husband’s lifeless body was found floating on the water, three days after he went missing.

The husband, Mr Amu Akumayiri Anabiri 39, and Mr Ajuk Anabiri 42, his uncle, both drowned when they attempted to convey their food crops across a river by their farm when the rain caught up with them.

Madam Anabiri who spoke to journalists on the sidelines of Mr Solomon Namlit Boar, the North East Regional Minister’s visit to commiserate with the family, said her husband went to the farm on September 4 and did not return.

She said several calls to the husband phone proved futile and sensing danger when he had not returned as at night she informed family members.

“So the brother went to see whether he would find him but failed and returned. It took three days for them to realise that it was serious, then they went to the farm only to find his body including his uncle’s floating on the water.

So they removed them and brought them in a tricycle,” she narrated.

Madam Anabiri, who was with her baby, said they had seven children out of which six were of school-going ages, adding that her husband was the breadwinner of the family.

The Widow said some officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) visited the family when the incident happened.

The Regional Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bunkpurugu Constituency commiserated with the family and extended President Akufo-Addo’s sympathy to them.

“Anything that has befallen any family in this locality, we are part of the pain, and we are part of the grief. We share in your moment of grief and pain.”

Mr Boar was accompanied by the Deputy North East Regional Minister, Mr Tahiru Tia Ahmed, some members of the Regional and District Security Councils and the Regional Director of NADMO, Mr John Kweku Alhassan.

Apart from the relief items, the Minister also presented an undisclosed amount of money to support the family.

Mr Boar and his team later visited farm lands and bridges affected by the floods to assess the extent of damage.

They also presented relief items to victims of the disaster.