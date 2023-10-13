My kind of a Godly politician

He has never said what will not do. Don’t dare him. Else, you will learn that cleanliness and charity begin at home.

His claims and assertions that someone has done something illegal or wrong has typically been made with proofs.

He single-handedly fought your demons like Anas who clawed you in fear with deadly teeths. You all sat in the coolness of cowards when he was out there defending the brand of this party.

Don’t forget that Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong’s origin of popularity and nicknames like the SHOWDOWN stem from his fight for righteousness, justice and truth.

He does that with his money, time and energy. He is completely a result-oriented politician who represents white flowers, purity, innocence, God’s abundance, and rebirth of African politics. Sir, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has all the qualities of a pathfinder, a pacesetter and a trailblazer.

No wonder, he’s selfless and acidic to the seeds of corruption mercurying the dark areas of this government.

He is rather healing this nation and our party from symptoms of political woes. I see and saw civil revolutionarist, new civilization rising to fine political stardom with players based on meteorics and outstanding merits; not chauvinism, markmanship, cronyism and nepotism.

Osɔfo Nii Naate Atswele Agbo Nartey