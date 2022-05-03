My latest single “Balance it” was inspired by my mother – D Jay Dennis Johnson

Fast-rising Ghanaian music prodigy, Dennis Johnson, known in the music circle as “D Jay”, has revealed that his latest single “Balance it” was inspired by his mother.

According to the sensational act, his mother played a crucial role in the lyrics of the song, and he described her as a pillar behind his music career.

The song, which was produced by Samsney, seeks to communicate and give a vibe about love, confessing his feelings to his girlfriend.

Since the release of his “Balance it” single, D Jay has been the talk of social media, as many music lovers were now jamming to the masterpiece, which was gaining the young talent the recognition he needed.

Speaking in an interview with GNA Entertainment, D Jay said: “My mother actually inspired me to put this song together. She was actually making melodies one day, and I got inspired to flow with it as she was making the melody”.

According to DJay, he was excited about how his new single was making waves on social media, even though he was expecting something more than that.

D Jay made his breakthrough in 2018 after he released his “Bo Norr” song, which made waves across the country.