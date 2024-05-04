My mum asked me to give all my panties out to Efia Odo – DJ Azonto

Ghanas Amapiano King Mark Kwesi Arthur popularly known as DJ Azonto has made another revelation regarding his choice in women outfits.

According to the “Fa No Fom” hitmaker, his mum has recently raised concerns too, and as part of that consideration he has been asked to give his panties and ladies underwears to Efia Odo and other female friends.

DJ Azonto who is currently promoting his latest single “You Go Explain Taya” was recently seen sharing panties in a viral video inside Wontumi Station.

Commenting on this viral video, DJ Azonto claims:

“I have a lot of ladies outfits which obviously I am not going to wear all so I’ve stated sharing some and looking forward to give Efia Odo’s share to her”.

He further expressed his feelings for Efia Odo, and assures her more goodies if she agrees to go on a date with him.

You can stream and watch Dj Azonto’s latest release, “You Go Explain Taya” visuals below.