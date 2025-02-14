”My Music Inspired Many, But I Was Never Valued” – Highlife Star Kwabena Kwabena Laments

Renowned Ghanaian Highlife artist Kwabena Kwabena has voiced frustration over what he describes as a systemic lack of recognition for his contributions to the nation’s music industry, despite his decades-long career and iconic hits.

The Aso hitmaker, celebrated for soulful melodies that have soundtracked generations, lamented feeling “taken for granted” during a candid interview on Starr FM’s Drive Show with host Bola Ray.

“My music has inspired countless lives, but I was never truly appreciated,” Kwabena Kwabena stated, his tone tinged with resignation. “I’ve poured years into crafting timeless art, yet the support and acknowledgment I deserve remain elusive.”

The artist, whose real name is George Kwabena Adu, criticized Ghana’s cultural tendency to honor musical legends posthumously rather than during their lifetimes. “This is the same country that waits until you’re gone to celebrate you. While you’re alive, grinding and sacrificing, they overlook your impact,” he said, alluding to late icons like Daddy Lumba and Ebony Reigns, whose legacies were amplified only after their deaths.

Kwabena Kwabena’s remarks tap into broader debates about Ghana’s stewardship of its artistic heritage. Despite Highlife’s global influence and his own cross-border appeal—evident in hits like Adult Music and Siwagedem—the artist argued that institutional support for living musicians remains lackluster. “We’re quick to praise foreign stars but slow to uplift our own,” he added, without naming specific entities.

Fans and peers reacted swiftly on social media, with many echoing his sentiments. “Kwabena Kwabena’s music defined my childhood. It’s a shame our system doesn’t protect its treasures,” tweeted user @NanaAmaMusic.

While the artist did not detail specific grievances, his comments highlight ongoing tensions between Ghanaian creatives and the structures meant to nurture them. Industry analysts note that despite recent efforts like the Creative Arts Agency, funding and royalty enforcement remain inconsistent.

As the interview concluded, Kwabena Kwabena struck a reflective note: “I don’t seek fame—I seek respect for the art. When we value our artists while they’re here, we preserve our soul as a nation.” For now, his words linger as both a rebuke and a rallying cry.